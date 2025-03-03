Zajic, Lessard, Peck Named Players of the Week

Lukas Zajic, Etienne Lessard and Stephen Peck have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Feb. 24 and March 2.

Forward of the Week

Lukas Zajic, NTDP (U17)

Scored the NTDP's first goal of the game in a 3-2 comeback win against the Omaha Lancers on Friday.

Led his team to a 6-3 win on Saturday to sweep the Lancers, recording three goals and three assists, contributing to every score.

Set this season's individual single-game point record (6) and became the first player since James Hagens (NTDP) last season- and one of only two players since 2019-20- to tally more than five points in a game.

Led all USHL skaters with seven points and a +6 rating.

Defenseman of the Week

Etienne Lessard, Lincoln Stars

Recorded a career-high four assists in Lincoln's 7-2 win at Fargo on Friday.

Earned the primary assist on the Stars' game-tying goal with 3:45 remaining in regulation on Saturday. Lincoln won 6-5 in overtime to complete the road sweep.

Led USHL blue liners with five points while also posting a +2 rating.

Goalie of the Week

Stephen Peck, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Turned aside 16 shots in Muskegon's 3-1 win vs. Cedar Rapids.

Posted 28 saves in his fourth win over his last five games, a 4-1 victory vs. the Force to complete the weekend sweep.

Finished the week 2-0-0-0 with a league-leading 1.00 goals-against average and .954 save percentage.

