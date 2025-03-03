Zajic, Lessard, Peck Named Players of the Week
March 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Lukas Zajic, Etienne Lessard and Stephen Peck have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Feb. 24 and March 2.
Forward of the Week
Lukas Zajic, NTDP (U17)
Player Profile
Scored the NTDP's first goal of the game in a 3-2 comeback win against the Omaha Lancers on Friday.
Led his team to a 6-3 win on Saturday to sweep the Lancers, recording three goals and three assists, contributing to every score.
Set this season's individual single-game point record (6) and became the first player since James Hagens (NTDP) last season- and one of only two players since 2019-20- to tally more than five points in a game.
Led all USHL skaters with seven points and a +6 rating.
Defenseman of the Week
Etienne Lessard, Lincoln Stars
Player Profile
Recorded a career-high four assists in Lincoln's 7-2 win at Fargo on Friday.
Earned the primary assist on the Stars' game-tying goal with 3:45 remaining in regulation on Saturday. Lincoln won 6-5 in overtime to complete the road sweep.
Led USHL blue liners with five points while also posting a +2 rating.
Goalie of the Week
Stephen Peck, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Player Profile
Turned aside 16 shots in Muskegon's 3-1 win vs. Cedar Rapids.
Posted 28 saves in his fourth win over his last five games, a 4-1 victory vs. the Force to complete the weekend sweep.
Finished the week 2-0-0-0 with a league-leading 1.00 goals-against average and .954 save percentage.
• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...
United States Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025
- Zajic, Lessard, Peck Named Players of the Week - USHL
- Lessard Named Defenseman of the Week Again - Lincoln Stars
- 2025 Fan Designed Jersey Competition Champion Unveiled - Fargo Force
- Hawks Announce $15,000 Donation - Waterloo Black Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.