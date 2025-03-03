Lessard Named Defenseman of the Week Again

March 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced Monday that Stars defenseman Etienne Lessard has been named the Defenseman of the Week for games played between Feb. 24- Mar. 2.

Lessard recorded five assists against Fargo last Friday and Saturday to help the Stars earn a weekend sweep and stretch their winning streak to five games. The Blainville, Quebec native recorded a season-high four assists last Friday.

The Union commit is second among USHL defensemen in assists (32) and points (37) in his first season with the Stars. Lessard has recorded 12 multi-point games and 10 multi-assist efforts. He has turned things on offensively lately with two goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

This is the second that Lessard has earned Defenseman of the Week after previously being named it Jan. 13-19. It is the fifth time that a Star has been honored as Defenseman of the Week. Tanner Henricks was honored twice, first Jan. 6-12 and then Jan. 27 - Feb. 2, and Caeden Herrington won it for his efforts Nov. 27-30.

Lessard and the Stars play three games this week with home games on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

