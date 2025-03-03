Hawks Announce $15,000 Donation

March 3, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks fans generated $15,005.72 from an auction of the team's John Deere jerseys; the money will promote leadership education in the Cedar Valley.

On Friday, March 28, representatives from the Hawks and John Deere will officially present a donation check to Leader Valley during Waterloo's 7:05 p.m. game against the Sioux Falls Stampede. In an exciting development, the auction proceeds are eligible for a double-match through the Penaluna Family Foundation, extending the impact of this partnership to over $45,000.

"We are thrilled to be able to make this contribution, which wouldn't be possible without both John Deere and our loyal Black Hawks fans," said Team President and COO Joe Greene. "This is one of our most successful fundraisers and provides a pretty clear indication that our fans share a lot of enthusiasm for both our players and the John Deere brand."

The Hawks wore the sweaters during a February 8th contest with the Youngstown Phantoms. Waterloo won the exciting matchup, breaking a 3-3 third period tie on the way to a 5-3 victory. Hundreds of John Deere employees were on hand, supporting the effort during the annual "Night with the Black Hawks, presented by John Deere."

Leader Valley's programs currently serve over 12,000 students in 31 area schools. The non-profit organization is dedicated to transforming leadership education and preparing students for success in life and work. In partnership with PreK-12 schools, Leader Valley integrates leadership principles, including Dr. Stephen Covey's "7 Habits of Highly Effective People," into school culture, fostering leadership development at all levels. Through the Leader in Me initiative, students acquire essential life skills and the mindset needed for academic and leadership success.

The Black Hawks have five regular season home games remaining, including the March 28th meeting with Sioux Falls. Tickets are available for all games at Young Arena from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or by visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

