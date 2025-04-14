Opponents Strike out against Casey

Waterloo, Iowa - Carter Casey has made the most of a late-season stint with the Waterloo Black Hawks, and Monday the United States Hockey League picked the Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native as the USHL Goaltender of the Week.

Casey earned a pair of wins during his final two regular season contests, boosting his record to 3-0-0. The 17-year-old had not appeared in a USHL game before April. Waterloo chose him during Phase II of the 2024 USHL Draft. He was pressed into service after injuries to Calvin Vachon and Kam Hendrickson during recent weeks.

Last Friday, Casey made his home debut after playing three games on the road. He stopped 24 of 26 shots during regulation and overtime, helping to usher the contest versus the Sioux City Musketeers into a shootout. Casey then turned away all three Sioux City attempts during the tie-breaker, pushing Waterloo to a 3-2 win.

Facing the Omaha Lancers the next night, Casey backstopped Waterloo through most of a 5-0 shutout. He played 53:30, and was called to the bench after Waterloo took a 4-0 lead. Casey made 19 saves before Owen Crudale entered the action and stopped Omaha's last five scoring chances in the combined shutout.

For the weekend, Casey had a .956 save percentage. During his limited tenure in Waterloo's crease, Casey has delivered a 2.08 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

During the Minnesota High School season, Casey went 10-9-1 for the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks, turning away 91.2 percent of opposing chances.

The Black Hawks open their best-of-three First Round playoff series against the Tri-City Storm at 6:35 p.m. Most seats for the game at Young Arena are $5 and are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

