Zielinski, Osburn, Casey Named Players of the Week

Blake Zielinski, Luke Osburn and Carter Casey have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between April 7-13.

Forward of the Week

Blake Zielinski, Des Moines Buccaneers

Scored back-to-back game-winning goals, posting five points, 10 shots and a +4 rating on the weekend.

Recorded the game-winning goal and recorded two assists in the Buccaneers' 4-2 win vs. the Omaha Lancers on Friday.

Tallied a pair of goals, including another game-winner, in the Buccaneers' 4-1 victory vs. Sioux City on Saturday.

Defenseman of the Week

Luke Osburn, Youngstown Phantoms

Tied USHL defensemen in scoring for the week with three points, while also recording 10 shots and a +4 rating.

Assisted on the game-winning goal in Youngstown's 7-3 win vs. the NTDP U17s on Friday.

Tallied one goal and two assists while firing a team-high six shots in the Phantoms' 6-1 victory against the NTDP U17s on Saturday.

Osburn's performance helped Youngstown clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference and a first-round bye for the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Goalie of the Week

Carter Casey, Waterloo Black Hawks

Finished the weekend with a 2-0-0-0 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record, a 1.01 goals-against average and .956 save percentage, top among USHL goalies. Since joining Waterloo from Grand Rapids High School in April, the Grand Rapids, Minn. native is 3-0-0-0 with a 2.08 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

Stopped 24 of 26 shots in Waterloo's 3-2 shootout win vs. Sioux City on Friday.

Made 19 saves before being replaced by Owen Crudale, who had no prior USHL experience, for the final 6:30 of a 5-0 win for the Black Hawks against the Lancers on Saturday.

