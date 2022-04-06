Stars See Winning Streak Snapped in Chicago
April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
ROSEMONT, IL - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored the first goal for the fifth straight game, but saw their five-game winning streak snapped in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Wolves Wednesday at Allstate Arena.
Josh Melnick scored a lightning-quick goal just 14 seconds into the game to put the Stars on the board first. The pass came from Curtis McKenzie behind the Wolves net, and Melnick quickly rang the shot off the post and in behind Pyotr Kochetkov.
Chicago answered three minutes later when David Gust snuck in a sharp angle shot behind Adam Scheel to tie the game at 1-1. C.J. Smith put the Wolves in front late in the opening period when he redirected in a point shot from Stefan Noesen into the top of the net.
Late in the middle period, it was Noesen's tip a shot into the net, as he deflected the puck just below the crossbar past Scheel to make it 3-1. The goal was Noesen's league-best 39th goal and eventually his league-leading tenth game-winner.
Alex Petrovic kept it close, when he ripped a one-timer from the right circle past Kochetkov with 9:46 remaining in the game to bring the Stars back to within one. But an empty net strike from Smith sealed the Wolves seventh victory in the season series.
Texas returns home to host the Iowa Wild Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, in the first two games of a five-game homestand.
3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest
Stefan Noesen (CHI)
C.J. Smith (CHI)
Spencer Smallman (CHI)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2022
- Wolves Assure First-Round Bye - Chicago Wolves
- Stars See Winning Streak Snapped in Chicago - Texas Stars
- Bears Weekly #26: Ten Games Remain After Bears Conquer History - Hershey Bears
- Moose Holds off Hot Admirals - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Recall Forward Zach Jordan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- The County's Caleb Hutton to Perform at Cool 100 Country Night and Molson Patio Party - Belleville Senators
- Statement from Amerks General Manager Jason Karmanos - Rochester Americans
- Rochester Americans' Ben Holmstrom Suspended for Eight Games - AHL
- Game #59: Iowa at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Drop Opener Of Midweek Series With Iowa Wild Tuesday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 1-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Slavin, Soderblom Lead Hogs Past Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Rau Nets Hat Trick, Wild Defeat Roadrunners 6-1 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.