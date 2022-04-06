Slavin, Soderblom Lead Hogs Past Silver Knights

April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Henderson, NV - Rockford forward Josiah Slavin's lone goal of the night paired with a perfect performance from IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom led the IceHogs (31-25-4-1) to a 1-0 win over the Henderson Silver Knights (27-28-3-1) Tuesday night at The Dollar Loan Center.

The IceHogs took three-out-of-four games on this West Coast road trip and return to Rockford sitting in fourth place in the Central Division as the playoff push continues to get more intense.

After a scoreless first period, it was once again Slavin who came through and put the IceHogs up 1-0 at 4:09 in the second period. Defenseman Isaak Phillips went across for Slavin, who continues to stay hot for the IceHogs. Slavin is now riding a four-game point streak and has three goals and three assists in his last four games.

The IceHogs scored just two goals total against the Silver Knights on Monday and Tuesday, with both tallies coming off the stick of Slavin.

With just the lone goal, Soderblom did his part, blocking all 26 shot attempts from Henderson for his second shutout win of the season. It was the IceHogs lowest scoring game since Jan. 29 when Rockford defeated the Chicago Wolves 1-0 in a shootout.

The IceHogs now return home for a busy weekend at the BMO. Rockford will face the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, April 9 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 at 4:00 p.m. On Saturday night the IceHogs will play as the Wagon Wheel Cardinals, with jersey auctions benefiting the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Then on Sunday it's Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental! Bring your furry friend out for a fun night at the arena! Tune into the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.