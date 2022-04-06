The County's Caleb Hutton to Perform at Cool 100 Country Night and Molson Patio Party
April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce Prince Edward County's Caleb Hutton as the featured performer Cool 100 Country Night and the Molson Patio Party, on Saturday April 9, 2022, when the Senators host the Rochester Americans.
Hutton will be entertaining fans during the Molson Patio Party in the CAA Arena Courtyard (inside Gate 1), playing a mix of classic country, new country, and pop covers, between 6:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Well known throughout the PEC and Quinte music scenes, Hutton is one-half of the duo Instant Rivalry, which also includes his sister Meg. The group has won numerous competitions and awards, and performed shows from Ontario to Nashville, opening for such acts as Jefferson Airplane, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Lindi Ortega, Corb Lund, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
Hutton also owns and operates PEC-based Back 40 Productions, which specializes in recording, writing, producing, mixing, and mastering music, along with DJ and live sound production services.
Cool 100 Country Night will also feature Cool 100 FM personalities live on-site providing giveaways to fans, including a pair of tickets to see "The Chicks", formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. Those tickets will be awarded to a lucky fan, who wins one of our intermission games that evening.
Tickets for Cool 100 Country Night & Molson Patio Party, along with others through the rest of the 2021-22 season, are available via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. More information on other ticketing options, including flex packs and group experiences for remaining home games, plus season ticket memberships for next season, can be found at bellevillesens.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2022
- Bears Weekly #26: Ten Games Remain After Bears Conquer History - Hershey Bears
- Moose Holds off Hot Admirals - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Recall Forward Zach Jordan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- The County's Caleb Hutton to Perform at Cool 100 Country Night and Molson Patio Party - Belleville Senators
- Statement from Amerks General Manager Jason Karmanos - Rochester Americans
- Rochester Americans' Ben Holmstrom Suspended for Eight Games - AHL
- Game #59: Iowa at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Drop Opener Of Midweek Series With Iowa Wild Tuesday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 1-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Slavin, Soderblom Lead Hogs Past Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Rau Nets Hat Trick, Wild Defeat Roadrunners 6-1 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- The County's Caleb Hutton to Perform at Cool 100 Country Night and Molson Patio Party
- Belleville Sens Earn Three Points in as Many Games to Begin Road Trip
- Belleville Sens Unable to Complete Comeback in Springfield
- Belleville Sens Fall to Thunderbirds in Overtime
- Belleville Sens Score Four Unanswered to Beat Wolf Pack