The County's Caleb Hutton to Perform at Cool 100 Country Night and Molson Patio Party

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce Prince Edward County's Caleb Hutton as the featured performer Cool 100 Country Night and the Molson Patio Party, on Saturday April 9, 2022, when the Senators host the Rochester Americans.

Hutton will be entertaining fans during the Molson Patio Party in the CAA Arena Courtyard (inside Gate 1), playing a mix of classic country, new country, and pop covers, between 6:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Well known throughout the PEC and Quinte music scenes, Hutton is one-half of the duo Instant Rivalry, which also includes his sister Meg. The group has won numerous competitions and awards, and performed shows from Ontario to Nashville, opening for such acts as Jefferson Airplane, Tanya Tucker, Clint Black, Lindi Ortega, Corb Lund, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Hutton also owns and operates PEC-based Back 40 Productions, which specializes in recording, writing, producing, mixing, and mastering music, along with DJ and live sound production services.

Cool 100 Country Night will also feature Cool 100 FM personalities live on-site providing giveaways to fans, including a pair of tickets to see "The Chicks", formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. Those tickets will be awarded to a lucky fan, who wins one of our intermission games that evening.

Tickets for Cool 100 Country Night & Molson Patio Party, along with others through the rest of the 2021-22 season, are available via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. More information on other ticketing options, including flex packs and group experiences for remaining home games, plus season ticket memberships for next season, can be found at bellevillesens.com.

