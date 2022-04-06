Crunch Fall to Marlies, 4-3, in Overtime
April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Toronto Marlies, 4-3, in overtime tonight at Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The Crunch earned one point in the loss and move to 32-24-7-2 on the season and 1-0-1-1 in the four-game season series against the Marlies.
Goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 21-of-25 shots in net for the Crunch. Michael Hutchinson stopped 29-of-32 between the pipes for the Marlies. Syracuse and Toronto both went 0-for-2 on the power play.
The Crunch opened scoring on the first shot of the game just 14 seconds into the first period when Cole Koepke tipped Fredrik Claesson's right-point shot.
Just two minutes into the middle frame, Syracuse doubled their lead. Alex Barre-Boulet carried the puck into the zone and passed it back to set up Darren Raddysh for a one-timer from the blue line.
The Marlies finally responded at the 8:37 mark and rattled off three straight goals to steal the lead. The first came when Lagace made the save on Semyon Der-Arguchintsev's shot, but he grabbed his own rebound and centered it for Nick Robertson to score from the slot. Five minutes later, Curtis Douglas banked a shot off the goaltender and in from behind the net. The team then went on top at 17:43 when Alex Steeves one-timed a shot from the left circle.
With 1:35 remaining in the game, Riley Nash tipped Barre-Boulet's left circle shot to even the score and force overtime.
Mikhail Abramov potted the game-winner for Toronto 3:41 into the extra frame when he finished off a pass from Josh Ho-Sang during a 2-on-0 rush.
The Crunch return home to host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet is on a four-game points streak (4g, 5a)...The Crunch are 8-9 in overtime this season.
