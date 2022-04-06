Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 1-0

April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 1-0, to the Rockford IceHogs Tuesday night at The Dollar Loan Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first frame, the first and only goal of the night came from Rockford's Josiah Slavin 4:09 into the second frame. The third period remained scoreless, leading to the IceHog's shutout victory. Henderson goaltender Jiri Patera blocked 24 of 25 shots.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Henderson Silver Knights will travel to SAP Center to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, April 9 at 6 p.m. PT and Sunday, April 10 at 1:15 p.m. PT. Watch the matchup on AHLtv and listen in on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.