Comets Lose in Overtime to Senators, 4-3
April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Comets battled the North Division's Belleville Senators on Marty Brodeur night in Utica inside the Adirondack Bank Center. With the Comets winning the previous three contests, the fourth matchup of the regular season resulted in an overtime loss by a 4-3 score.
After Hall of Fame goaltender, Marty Brodeur dropped the ceremonial puck between team captains on Wednesday night, the Comets struck first when forward Chase De Leo put one past Belleville goaltender Filip Gustavsson 7:02 into the first period. The goal was De Leos 16th of the year, assisted by Nolan Foote and Reilly Walsh. Towards the end of the period Belleville forward Cole Reinhardt evened the score at 16:29. After 20 minutes of play the score was 1-1.
In the second period, Belleville forward Logan Shaw put the puck past Comets goaltender Akira Schmid at 3:19 to take the lead. Following the goal, Comets forward Nolan Foote tied up the game at 11:31 in the period. After an offensive faceoff win by the Comets defenseman Michael Vukojevic shot the puck to Foote's stick where he tipped the puck past the Belleville goalie for his 12th goal on the year. 18:05 into the second Belleville forward Colby Williams gave his team the lead.
In the third period, rookie sensation Alex Holtz netted his 23rd goal of the season at 12:01 on a delayed penalty after taking a pass from DeLeo and lifting it over the glove of the Senators goalie. Regulation ended with the Comets awarded a power-play but despite playing two minutes with a four on three advantage, the Comets didn't solve the Senators goaltender. As overtime progressed, Senators forward Logan Shaw registered the game winning goal at 3:27 downing the Comets 4-3.
The Comets are on the road both Friday and Saturday night against the Senators and Laval Rocket respectively. They return home next week against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at 7:00 PM followed by a Saturday night game against Belleville once more at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.
