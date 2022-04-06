Barracuda Score Twice in the Third, Earn Point in 3-2 OTL at Bakersfield
April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (20-36-2-2) allowed both a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal before scoring twice in the third period to force overtime on Wednesday morning at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, but the Bakersfield Condors (31-18-5-5) would collect the game-winner off the stick of Seth Griffith to secure the 3-2 win. The loss was the Barracuda's eighth consecutive defeat.
- Joachim Blichfeld (23) set a new single-season franchise record with his 12th goal on the power-play.
- Jayden Halbgewachs (17) buried his first in his last five to force overtime.
- Seth Griffith (23) notched the OTW, his second of the season.
- Alex Stalock (4-6-1) was sensational, but took the hard-luck loss, allowing three goals on 37 shots.
- Stuart Skinner (17-4-5) improved to 9-0 in his career at home versus the Barracuda, stopping 18 of the 20 shots he faced.
