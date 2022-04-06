Barracuda Score Twice in the Third, Earn Point in 3-2 OTL at Bakersfield

April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (20-36-2-2) allowed both a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal before scoring twice in the third period to force overtime on Wednesday morning at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, but the Bakersfield Condors (31-18-5-5) would collect the game-winner off the stick of Seth Griffith to secure the 3-2 win. The loss was the Barracuda's eighth consecutive defeat.

- Joachim Blichfeld (23) set a new single-season franchise record with his 12th goal on the power-play.

- Jayden Halbgewachs (17) buried his first in his last five to force overtime.

- Seth Griffith (23) notched the OTW, his second of the season.

- Alex Stalock (4-6-1) was sensational, but took the hard-luck loss, allowing three goals on 37 shots.

- Stuart Skinner (17-4-5) improved to 9-0 in his career at home versus the Barracuda, stopping 18 of the 20 shots he faced.

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to Tech CU Arena! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.