Rochester Americans' Ben Holmstrom Suspended for Eight Games
April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended for eight (8) games as a consequence of his actions during a game vs. Utica on Mar. 30.
Holmstrom was assessed a game misconduct at 20:00 of the first period after using homophobic language.
As part of the suspension, Holmstrom will be participating in diversity and inclusion education. The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct.
Holmstrom has already served two games of the suspension.
