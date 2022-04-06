Rochester Americans' Ben Holmstrom Suspended for Eight Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended for eight (8) games as a consequence of his actions during a game vs. Utica on Mar. 30.

Holmstrom was assessed a game misconduct at 20:00 of the first period after using homophobic language.

As part of the suspension, Holmstrom will be participating in diversity and inclusion education. The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct.

Holmstrom has already served two games of the suspension.

