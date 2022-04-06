Statement from Amerks General Manager Jason Karmanos
April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
"We were made aware of an inappropriate comment made by one of our players in a recent game. Once aware, we took immediate action through numerous conversations with the player, team, and league. To be clear, we have no tolerance for any form of hate and regret any harm his comment inflicted. We strive to maintain an inclusive environment in which our differences are celebrated. We have sought counseling and awareness resources for the player."
Check out the Rochester Americans Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2022
- Bears Weekly #26: Ten Games Remain After Bears Conquer History - Hershey Bears
- Moose Holds off Hot Admirals - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Recall Forward Zach Jordan from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings - Cleveland Monsters
- The County's Caleb Hutton to Perform at Cool 100 Country Night and Molson Patio Party - Belleville Senators
- Statement from Amerks General Manager Jason Karmanos - Rochester Americans
- Rochester Americans' Ben Holmstrom Suspended for Eight Games - AHL
- Game #59: Iowa at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Drop Opener Of Midweek Series With Iowa Wild Tuesday Night - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Fall to IceHogs, 1-0 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Slavin, Soderblom Lead Hogs Past Silver Knights - Rockford IceHogs
- Rau Nets Hat Trick, Wild Defeat Roadrunners 6-1 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Statement from Amerks General Manager Jason Karmanos
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Announce Details of 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion
- Amerks Bounce Back with Dominating Win over Monsters
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, April 2 at Cleveland
- Peterka's Hat Trick Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Cleveland