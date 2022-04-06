Statement from Amerks General Manager Jason Karmanos

April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







"We were made aware of an inappropriate comment made by one of our players in a recent game. Once aware, we took immediate action through numerous conversations with the player, team, and league. To be clear, we have no tolerance for any form of hate and regret any harm his comment inflicted. We strive to maintain an inclusive environment in which our differences are celebrated. We have sought counseling and awareness resources for the player."

