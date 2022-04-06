Rau Nets Hat Trick, Wild Defeat Roadrunners 6-1

TUCSON, Ariz. - Iowa Wild (26-27-4-4; 60 pts.) defeated the Tucson Roadrunners (20-32-5-1; 46 pts.) by a final score of 6-1 on Tuesday, Mar. 5 at Tucson Arena. Wild forward Kyle Rau scored three goals in the game to record his first hat trick since Mar. 2, 2019.

Roadrunners forward Ben McCartney collected a rebound behind Wild goaltender Zane McIntyre (26 saves) and scored the game's first goal on the power play at 10:33 of the first period.

With Iowa on the power play, Wild defenseman Calen Addison ripped a one-timer from the point past Tucson goaltender Josef Korenar (36 saves) at 15:24 of the first period to tie the game 1-1. Assists on the play were credited to Iowa forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Connor Dewar.

The Wild and the Roadrunners were tied 1-1 after trading power play goals in the first period. Iowa outshot Tucson 20-9 in the period.

At 6:41 of the second period, Dewar fed a near-perfect pass from behind the Tucson net to Rau, who lifted the puck past Korenar to give Iowa a 2-1 lead. Dewar and Wild forward Mason Shaw recorded assists on the goal.

After a shot off the stick of Iowa forward Adam Beckman rang off the post, Wild forward Nolan Stevens shoveled the rebound into the Roadrunners net to extend Iowa's lead to 3-1 at 10:17 of the second period. Beckman and Wild forward Nick Swaney each notched an assist on Stevens' first goal since Mar. 9, 2022.

With the Wild on a 5-on-3 power play, Rau deflected an Addison point shot past Korenar to give Iowa a 4-1 lead at 16:04 of the second period. Addison and Wild forward Marco Rossi both tallied assists on what was Rau's second goal of the game.

Following a three-goal second period from the Wild, Iowa led 4-1 over Tucson. The Wild led 11-6 in shots in the second stanza and 31-15 through two periods.

Rau scored his third goal of the game when he deflected a Shaw shot from the right circle past Korenar at 5:56 of the third period. The goal gave Iowa a 5-1 lead and the assists were credited to Shaw and Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis.

Rossi scored on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Chaffee at 8:59 of the third period to extend the Wild's lead to 6-1. Chaffee was the only Wild skater to record an assist on Rossi's goal.

Iowa did not relent and did not allow another Tucson goal as they secured a 6-1 victory. The Roadrunners outshot the Wild 12-11 in the third period, but Iowa finished the game with a 42-27 lead in shots.

Iowa's power play was effective as they went 2-for-6 and Tucson went 1-for-5 on the night.

Next on the schedule for Iowa, a second consecutive matchup with the Roadrunners in Tucson on Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

