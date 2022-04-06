Monsters Effort Forces 12 Rounds in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Griffins
April 6, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-1 in a shootout on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 24-28-8-5 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless opening period, Owen Sillinger recorded his first professional goal at 3:43 of the middle frame with helpers from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Cole Clayton. The Griffins' Jonatan Berggren notched a marker at 16:56 sending the Monsters to the final intermission tied 1-1. Both goaltenders stood tall through the third period and an overtime frame forcing the shootout to go into 12 rounds with Grand Rapids' game-winning goal coming from Josh Dickinson.
Cleveland's Cam Johnson had 31 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Victor Brattstrom made 35 saves for the win.
The Monsters continue the road trip visiting the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, April 9, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 0 0 1
GR 0 1 0 0 1 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 36 0/2 3/3 11 min / 4 inf
GR 33 0/3 2/2 9 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record
CLE Johnson OT 31 1 2-12 4-4-3
GR Brattstrom W 35 1 1-12 7-13-3
Cleveland Record: 24-28-8-5, 7th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 28-30-6-2, 7th Central Division
