Toronto Marlies Host Syracuse Crunch in Divisional Battle

The Toronto Marlies host the Syracuse Crunch on Wednesday night in a North division battle. The two teams last met on March 12th when Toronto won 3-2 in a shootout. The two teams have each won one game against each other this season. They will meet one final time in Syracuse on April 16th.

The Marlies return home after a week on the road in Western Canada. The team went 2-2-0-0 winning both games against Abbotsford, and losing both against Manitoba. The Crunch have won three of their last five, including two straight games. The two teams are currently third and fourth in the North Division standings, with Syracuse currently holding the higher position.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side are Alex Steeves and Bobby McMann. Both are currently in a race for the Marlies rookie goal scoring record of 24. Steeves has 20 goals so far this season, while McMann has 19. Joseph Duszak leads all Marlies defencemen in points with 46, while Brett Seney leads the team overall with 47. On the Crunch side, Gabriel Dumont leads the way with 53 points.

Puck drops at 7:00pm ET on Leafs Nation Network, AHLTV, and NHL Network. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

