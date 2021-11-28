Stars Score Two in the Third But Fall 5-3 in Manitoba

November 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







WINNIPEG, MB, Canada - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 5-3 Sunday afternoon to the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre in the second game of a four-game road trip in Canada.

The Stars and Moose were scoreless through the first half of the first period. Joe Cecconi was whistled for interference with 5:53 left in the frame and Cole Perfetti converted on the ensuing power play when he sailed a shot past Colton Point. The Stars went to the man-advantage just two minutes later. Anthony Louis skated around the net and found Riley Damiani in the right circle who sniped a shot past Mikhail Berdin to tie the game at one. The goal extended Damiani's point streak to five games.

Manitoba scored three goals on four shots in the second period to go up 4-1 through 40 minutes. Declan Chisholm broke the 1-1 tie to put the Moose in front and added his second of the day when he beat Point with a shot from the slot during a 4-on-4 situation. The Moose collected one more late in the period on another power play when Jeff Malott banked the puck off of Point on a wraparound. Adam Scheel entered the Stars crease after the fourth goal and finished the game for Texas, stopping 14 of 15 shots he faced in relief.

Cole Maier added to the Manitoba lead when he snapped a shot past Scheel early in the third period to make it 5-1. The score stayed the same for nearly ten minutes until Riley Tufte converted on a breakaway chance to cut the lead to three. With five seconds left in the game, Nick Caamano scored the Stars third and final goal when he streaked across the slot and slid the puck past Berdin.

Point was dealt the loss, allowing four goals on 13 shots, while Berdin picked up his seventh win of the season, stopping 21 of 24.

The Stars return to action as they take on the Laval Rocket for the first time in franchise history on Wednesday, December 1st at 6 pm in Laval, Quebec.

Shots Goaltenders 3 Stars (Xerox Business Solutions Southwest)

TEX: 24 W: Mikhail Berdin (MB) 1: Cole Perfetti (MB)

OPP: 28 L: Colton Point (TEX) 2: Declan Chisholm (MB)

3: Nick Jones (MB)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.