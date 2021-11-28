Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte
November 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
After recalling him prior to their game last night, the Panthers have assigned Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte.
Heponiemi, who served as a healthy extra in Florida's loss to Seattle on Saturday night, is currently tied for second on the Checkers with 11 points (4g, 7a) in 17 games this season, including three over his last two contests.
A second-round pick by Florida in 2017, Heponiemi made his NHL debut last season and logged a goal and an assist in nine games for the Panthers.
