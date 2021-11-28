Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte

November 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







After recalling him prior to their game last night, the Panthers have assigned Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte.

Heponiemi, who served as a healthy extra in Florida's loss to Seattle on Saturday night, is currently tied for second on the Checkers with 11 points (4g, 7a) in 17 games this season, including three over his last two contests.

A second-round pick by Florida in 2017, Heponiemi made his NHL debut last season and logged a goal and an assist in nine games for the Panthers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.