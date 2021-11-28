Matt Berry Joins Griffins on PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday signed forward Matt Berry to a professional tryout.

Berry comes to Grand Rapids from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. The Canton, Mich., native has amassed 24 points (9-15-24) and 22 penalty minutes in 15 games with Toledo this year. His 24 points are tied for second in the ECHL among forwards while his 15 assists and plus-16 rating places first. Berry has logged five multi-point outings this season, including two four-point nights on Nov. 14 and 21.

The sixth-year pro has spent much of his career in the ECHL, logging 189 points (76-113) and 178 penalty minutes in 186 regular-season games. Berry last played in the AHL during the 2018-19 season when he posted 18 points (4-14-18) in 42 contests with the San Diego Gulls. The former Michigan State Spartan has 62 AHL games to his name with 22 scores (7-15-22).

