St. Louis Blues Recall F Logan Brown from T-Birds

November 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forward Logan Brown from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues placed forward Klim Kostin on Injured Reserve (IR) with an upper-body injury. Kostin has been designated for Long-Term Injury (LTI) exception to the cap.

Brown, a St. Louis native, was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 25, 2021. The 23-year-old forward has appeared in 19 games with Springfield this season, sharing second on the club with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists). Brown has appeared in 30 career NHL games, collecting nine points (one goal, eight assists). He was originally drafted by the Senators in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.