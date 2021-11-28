Ads Win Streak in Rockford Snapped

November 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Goalie Arvid Soderblom stopped 36 shots to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Milwaukee hadn't lost in regulation at Rockford since Feb. 12, 2017. Milwaukee was 17-0-2-0 at BMO Harris Bank Center since then, and 28-4-5-0 against the IceHogs, overall, since that date. The Ads had won eight straight against the IceHogs and had points in 20 straight contests.

After a scoreless second frame, the IceHogs scored the go-ahead goal on the power play in the third period. Defenseman Alec Regula skated past the Admirals defense, but had his shot stopped. A scramble in front of the net ensued and Nylander put the puck into the cage. The goal came at 4:13 of the final frame.

Milwaukee needed just 52 seconds to score the first goal of the game. Milwaukee had an early 2-on-1 after a turnover and Matt Luff went backhand to convert a Graham Knott pass for his sixth goal of the season.

Rockford tied the game at 3:05 of the first period when Kale Howarth deflected a shot from the lefty point for his first career American Hockey League (AHL) goal.

Admirals captain Cole Schneider skated in his 600th career professional game (594 in the AHL and six in the National Hockey League).

Milwaukee returns home Wed., Dec. 1 to host the IceHogs at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.