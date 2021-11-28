Ads Win Streak in Rockford Snapped
November 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Goalie Arvid Soderblom stopped 36 shots to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Sunday at BMO Harris Bank Center.
Milwaukee hadn't lost in regulation at Rockford since Feb. 12, 2017. Milwaukee was 17-0-2-0 at BMO Harris Bank Center since then, and 28-4-5-0 against the IceHogs, overall, since that date. The Ads had won eight straight against the IceHogs and had points in 20 straight contests.
After a scoreless second frame, the IceHogs scored the go-ahead goal on the power play in the third period. Defenseman Alec Regula skated past the Admirals defense, but had his shot stopped. A scramble in front of the net ensued and Nylander put the puck into the cage. The goal came at 4:13 of the final frame.
Milwaukee needed just 52 seconds to score the first goal of the game. Milwaukee had an early 2-on-1 after a turnover and Matt Luff went backhand to convert a Graham Knott pass for his sixth goal of the season.
Rockford tied the game at 3:05 of the first period when Kale Howarth deflected a shot from the lefty point for his first career American Hockey League (AHL) goal.
Admirals captain Cole Schneider skated in his 600th career professional game (594 in the AHL and six in the National Hockey League).
Milwaukee returns home Wed., Dec. 1 to host the IceHogs at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2021
- Ads Win Streak in Rockford Snapped - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Drop Sixth Straight against Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wild Fall to the Silver Knights, 6-5 - Iowa Wild
- Come-From-Behind Effort Propels Silver Knights to 6-5 Victory over Wild - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Groulx - San Diego Gulls
- Moose Make Most of Shots in Second Period of Win over Texas - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Complete Weekend Sweep - Chicago Wolves
- Stars Score Two in the Third But Fall 5-3 in Manitoba - Texas Stars
- Checkers Fall to First-Place Comets 5-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Laberge Leads Team against Checkers in 5-2 Win - Utica Comets
- Panthers Assign Aleksi Heponiemi to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Logan Brown from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Matt Berry Joins Griffins on PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Complete Three-Game in Three-Day Weekend Today vs. Admirals at BMO Harris Bank Center - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Secure Comeback Win Over Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Dostal, Gulls Down Bakersfield, 2-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Lose Heartbreaker in the Desert - Abbotsford Canucks
- Phillips and Galvas Strike and IceHogs Earn Point in Shootout Loss in Rosemont - Rockford IceHogs
- Czarnik Leads Islanders over Phantoms 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Win Streak in Rockford Snapped
- Admirals Stumble against Griffins
- Admirals Get Two from Predators
- Admirals to Host Food Drive Wednesday
- Olivier Reassigned to Milwaukee