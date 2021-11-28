Moose Make Most of Shots in Second Period of Win over Texas

The Manitoba Moose (11-6-1-0) faced off against the Texas Stars (6-8-1-1) for the final game of the weekend. The Moose were coming off a 4-1 win over the Stars on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

The Moose opened the scoring in the first frame. With Manitoba on the man- advantage, Ville Heinola sauced the puck down to Cole Perfetti. The forward walked into the circle and wired a shot past Colton Point for his team-leading sixth of the season and a 1-0 Moose lead. The Stars responded with a power play goal of their own three minutes later off the stick of Riley Damiani. After 20 minutes of play, the Moose found themselves tied 1-1 and trailing in shots 11-9.

The Moose struck halfway through the middle frame with a laser from Declan Chisholm. Leon Gawanke sent the puck across and Chisholm snapped it past Point for the go-ahead Moose goal. Manitoba added another tally shortly after with a second goal of the period from Chisholm. Perfetti skated in with space and found Chisholm who fired a low shot by Point for a 3-1 Moose lead. Perfetti's assist on the marker was his third point of the afternoon. The Moose continued to press and scored their second power play goal of the contest. Nicholas Jones hit Jeff Malott with a pass down low and the big forward banged it home short side for the 4-1 lead. That tally prompted Adam Scheel to take over between the pipes for the Stars. The Moose led 4-1 after 40 minutes of play. Shots on goal favoured Texas 17-13.

The Moose scored right off the hop in the final frame with a goal from Cole Maier. The forward walked across the blueline and whipped a perfect shot past the blocker of Scheel to give the Moose a 5-1 lead. The Stars responded with a pair of goals from Riley Tufte and Nicholas Caamano late in the frame. Manitoba took the contest 5-3 and Mikhail Berdin finished the game with 21 saves on 24 shots for his seventh victory of the season.

Statbook

Austin Poganski is on a six-game point streak and has 11 points (2G, 9A) in 11 games through the month of November

Declan Chisholm recorded his second two-goal game of the season

Three Moose (Jones, Gawanke, Heinola) recorded two assists in the win

The Moose are 7-2-0-0 on home ice this season

Quotable

Moose Forward Cole Maier (Link to Full Interview)ï»¿

"These two-game series are huge, especially as far as division points go. There were four points up for grabs this weekend. We knew that grabbing the first two were big but it makes a big step when you can get all four. We knew that and I'm sure they did too. As we saw from their effort tonight they were hard on pucks and played a hard game. We were happy to come out with the win."

What's Next?

The Moose hit the road to Belleville for a Saturday showdown against the Senators on Dec. 4. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT. Catch the game on 680 CJOB, cjob.com/sports, MooseHockey.com/LISTENLIVE and AHLTV.

