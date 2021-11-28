Dostal, Gulls Down Bakersfield, 2-1

The San Diego Gulls earned their fifth consecutive victory by downing the Bakersfield Condors 2-1 tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena. With the win, San Diego has earned points in seven of their last eight games (7-1-1-0) and nine of their last 12 overall (8-3-1-0). The Gulls completed their November schedule with a 7-2-1-0 record marking a tie for the second most November wins in team history (most: 8, 2019-20 season).

Brayden Tracey recorded his third straight multi-point game (0-2=2) to push his point streak to three games (3-4=7). Tracey ranks tied for seventh in scoring, tied for 11th in assists and tied for 12th in goals among AHL rookie leaders with 5-9=14 points. Among Gulls leaders, Tracey sits tied for first on the club in assists, second in points and third in goal scoring.

Vinni Lettieri earned his second multi-point game of the season with 1-1=2 points. Lettieri's sixth goal of the campaign moves him into sole possession of second place on the club in goal scoring, while ranking tied for fourth in points (6-2=8).

Buddy Robinson scored a goal for a second consecutive game and earned his first game winning goal as a Gull.

Lukas Dostal stopped 18-of-19 shots for his third consecutive victory and fourth win in his last five starts (4-1-0), improving his season record to 5-3-0. During his current three-game winning streak, Dostal has posted a 1.68 GAA with a .933 SV%.

The San Diego Gulls begin their December schedule with a weekend back-to-back against the Stockton Heat starting Friday, Dec. 3 at Stockton Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Lukas Dostal

On what clicked for the team tonight:

Obviously, desperation because the guys played an unbelievable game. They blocked the shots, like we are chipping the puck. We've been patient the whole game so I think that was the key.

On if it's difficult for him to settle in without facing a lot of shots:

Actually, I would say it's harder in Europe because the rink is much wider. So, it's kind of like a slow pace, but here when the guys like chip the puck or something so you have to be all the time aware that there might be some pass or something. You are kind of in the game all the time.

On if he was frustrated letting in the Teddy Bear Toss Goal:

Well, I was like, 'I read the play'. It was there and they just like snake it through my arm so I was like well I wasn't happy about it and I was a little on the fence. They tossed those bears so, well it just happened and we just should focus for the third period and we did.

On the team's response to Bakersfield's last-minute effort:

Well done, obviously. He made some systems for us on how we should defend that power play. The guys did a hell of a job over there, they blocked the shots. They had a good stick on the puck so they helped me a lot. Obviously, in the end, it was a little bit of a scramble, but we were fortunate we got a puck out and we won the game so great win.

On the team's excellent play as of late:

It's awesome, yeah. It's great for the guys, it's great for the team, for the coaches, for everyone so we just have to keep working. Go back on Monday and just keep rolling.

Assistant Coach Daniel Jacob

On suppressing shot totals:

Our habits. We came back hard. We know they're a high-octane offensive team. They fuel off turnovers, and we saw it tonight. Like the second period, we didn't manage the puck well and, you know, we were lucky that we came out with a one nothing lead. But we protected the slot pretty good. We blocked some big shots and I think that's what explained the low shot total.

On facing one of the best power plays units in the AHL:

We made some adjustments. Talked about a few things. Guys responded well. Again, it was about making sure that we cleared that puck all the way down. We stayed tight, didn't give much. Obviously, Dos (Lukas Dostal) didn't give much rebound as well. I think we've done pretty good from a PK perspective.

On the Gulls goaltenders:

I think we're more organized in front of them, you know? We don't give as much. We would shoot ourself in the foot, the puck would go east west all the time, low to high. We made it really hard on our goalies, both of them. And now we're more organized. And it shows too, they're not getting peppered from all over the place like at the start.

On the team's five game winning streak:

It's good, it's a work in progress. We talked since the beginning about the process and we need to stick with it. It's not really the wins, it's how we get the wins. I think that's the important message to our players.

On the team winning the right way:

As a coach, you know, there's no perfect games, but we for sure can point out to some good efforts individually and as a team. So, we're going to focus on those. We're going to regroup next week and get ready for some big games coming up.

