Howarth and Nylander Push IceHogs over Admirals with 2-1 Victory

Rockford, IL - Forward Alex Nylander buried the game-winning goal in the third period, and forward Kale Howarth picked up his first AHL tally as the Rockford IceHogs (6-7-1-1) defeated the Milwaukee Admirals (5-11-1-0) 2-1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center Sunday afternoon. The IceHogs completed a three-game in three-day weekend with a 1-1-0-1 record and finished the month of November with a 4-3-1-1 standing.

The Admirals began the scoring early when former IceHogs forward Graham Knott found forward Matt Luff for a quick strike down the right wing 53 seconds into the contest. The IceHogs regrouped and quickly tied the contest as Howarth deflected in his first AHL goal past Admirals netminder Connor Ingram (L, 19 saves on 21 shots) at 3:05.

Both clubs turned up the pressure in the second period with 33 combined shots, but remain tied through 40 minutes of play. IceHogs netminder Arvid Soderblom (W, 36 saves on 37 shots) denied all 19 Admirals shots in the frame.

In the final period, the IceHogs broke through on the power play as Nylander knocked in a rebound from a Dylan McLaughlin shot at 4:13. Defenseman Alec Regula started the play with some smooth stickhandling to bring the puck into the attacking zone. Soderblom denied a late push by the Admirals, making 12 saves in the period, to seal the victory.

The IceHogs finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play while the Admirals went 0-for-2.

The Rockford IceHogs open a three-game road trip on Wednesday, Dec. 1 against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 7 p.m. The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

