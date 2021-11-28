Comets Laberge Leads Team against Checkers in 5-2 Win

Utica, NY - The Comets were able to beat the Charlotte Checkers on the road during a two game road swing through North Carolina as they skated away with a win on Sunday afternoon by a 5-2 score.

In the first period, the Comets started the scoring and it was Marian Studenic who took the feed from Alexander Holtz and slid the puck past Charlotte netminder Christopher Gibson at 5:06. Later, the Comets added to their goal total after Samuel Laberge stopped at the net and batted in a bouncing puck at 15:19. Aarne Talvitie and Holtz added assists on Laberge's first goal as a Comet. Charlotte sliced the Comets lead in half after a breakaway goal was scored by Cole Schwindt at 18:14. After 20 minutes of play, Utica held a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, the Checkers tied the game on the power-play when Alex True located a rebound off the pad of Utica goalie Nico Daws and shoveled it into the net at 5:45 tying the contest at 2-2. Later, it was the Comets that reacquired a one goal lead after Fabian Zetterlund made a great play to send the puck around the defense of the Checkers and right to the stick of AJ Greer who fired it blocker-side and in at 10:43. With that tally, the Comets lead 3-2.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets kept the scoring going and this time it was Nathan Schnarr who deposited a loose puck into the Checkers net as assisted by Laberge at 2:51. This was followed by another Laberge goal as he drove the crease, took a pass from Greer and fired it short side and in at 6:27 giving the Comets a 5-2 lead which would be the final score of the contest.

The Comets went 0 for 3 on the man advantage while the Checkers went 1 for 3 on the night. Utica outshot Charlotte 24 to 18. The Comets are back in action on Wednesday at home against the Belleville Senators at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

