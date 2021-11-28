Phillips and Galvas Strike and IceHogs Earn Point in Shootout Loss in Rosemont

November 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, IL - Defensemen Isaak Phillips and Jakub Galvas each scored their first goals of the season early in the second period, but the Rockford IceHogs (5-7-1-1) dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Chicago Wolves (10-4-1-1) at Allstate Arena Saturday evening.

The contest marked the second time in as many meetings the IceHogs and Wolves battled to the breakaway showdown, with the IceHogs taking a 3-2 win last Saturday in Rosemont.

Wolves forward Max Letunov opened the game scoring on the power play 11:55 into the contest, snapping a shot over IceHogs goalie Collin Delia (SOL, 26 saves on 28 shots) from the right-wing faceoff circle.

The IceHogs responded in the second period with a quick strike from Phillips 33 seconds into the frame. Forward Evan Barratt found Phillips at the bottom of the right-wing circle for his first goal of the season. Moments later, Galvas picked up his first goal of the campaign and gave the IceHogs a 2-1 lead, banking a shot off a member of the Wolves and past netminder Alex Lyon (W, 17 saves on 19 shots) 5:11.

As the clock wound down in the third period, the Wolves pushed back into the game and grabbed a game-tying marker from C.J. Smith with 5:19 left in regulation time to force overtime and eventually a shootout for the second consecutive meeting.

In the breakaway completion IceHogs forwards Michal Teply, D.J. Busdeker, and Lukas Reichel were denied by Lyon, and Wolves forward Josh Livo provided the game-winning walk-off goal in the bottom of the third round. The IceHogs finished the contest 0-for-4 on the power play while the Wolves went 1-for-4.

The Rockford IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center to complete a three-game in three-day weekend tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 28 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 4:00 p.m. Tickets start as low as $11! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.