Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Complete Three-Game in Three-Day Weekend Today vs. Admirals at BMO Harris Bank Center

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs welcome in the Milwaukee Admirals to BMO Harris Bank Center today at 4:00. Today is the second of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Hellooo...Again

The IceHogs opened their 12-game season series vs. Milwaukee on Friday at the BMO on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, falling 5-2. Forward D.J. Busdeker scored his first goal of the season late in the first period, defenseman Ian Mitchell added a tally late in the third period and goalie Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves. Friday's showdown vs. Milwaukee was the first meeting between the two clubs since Feb. 22, 2020.

Hogs Close Three-In-Three Weekend Today

The IceHogs wrap up their first three-game in three-day weekend of the season today against the Admirals. After their battle with Milwaukee at the BMO on Friday, the IceHogs suffered a tough 3-2 shootout loss at Chicago last night at Allstate Arena. All-time, the IceHogs are 44-20-1-4 in their third game of a three-in-three weekend.

Admirals Feeling Cozy in the Stateline

Entering tonight, the Admirals are riding an impressive 19-game point streak (17-0-2) against the IceHogs at BMO Harris Bank Center dating back to the 2016-17 season. The IceHogs' last victory against the Admirals on home ice was the record-setting 55-save performance from current Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen in a 2-1 overtime triumph on Dec. 10, 2019. The last regulation loss the Admirals suffered to the IceHogs in Rockford was back on Feb. 12, 2017, a 2-1 decision featuring third period IceHogs goals from Sam Carrick and Jeremy Langlois. Current Admirals forward Anthony Richard assisted on Milwaukee's only goal of the game.

Heading Towards the "Good Land"

The IceHogs open a three-game road trip this Wednesday, Dec. 1 as they travel to Milwaukee for the first time since late Feb. 2020. All-time, the IceHogs are 34-28-4-5 in Milwaukee. The trip continues on Friday and Saturday at Grand Rapids to take on the Griffins at 6 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

The Rockford IceHogs open a three-game road trip on Wednesday, Dec. 1 against the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 7 p.m. The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 5-7-1-1 (6th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 5-10-1-0 (7th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee

Thu., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

0-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

63-63-8-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

