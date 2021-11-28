Come-From-Behind Effort Propels Silver Knights to 6-5 Victory over Wild
November 28, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights won, 6-5, against the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon at Orleans Arena. After trailing for the majority of the third period, goals from Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Jones, Jonas Rondbjerg and Jake Leschyshyn in the final minutes of the frame put the Silver Knights in the lead.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Silver Knights started the game with Colt Conrad finding the back of the Wild's net early in the matchup. Mason Shaw tied the game up with a goal at the midway point of the first. Jonas Rondbjerg gave HSK their second lead of the night with a late first period goal, making the score 2-1. The Wild took their first lead in the second period, with goals from Dakota Mermis and Connor Dewar. Dewar furthered the lead with his second goal of the night midway through the third frame. Cody McLeod added another tally for the Wild and was answered with an HSK goal from Pavel Dorofeyev. Ben Jones quickly got a fourth goal for the Silver Knights at 17:11 in the third. Within three minutes, Rondbjerg got his second of the night, and Jake Leschyshyn scored the winning goal for the Silver Knights. The final score of the game was 6-5. Logan Thompson stopped 44 of 49 shots on goal.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will be traveling to Mechanics Bank Arena to take on the Bakersfield Condors. The matchup will be on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. PT. Watch the game on AHLtv or listen on 1230 The Game.
