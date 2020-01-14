Stars Return Forward Anthony Nellis to Steelheads
January 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced that forward Anthony Nellis has been returned on loan to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Nellis, 25, is in his first full professional season and made his AHL debut with the Stars on Saturday, Jan. 11 against Toronto. The Breakeyville, Quebec native has played 33 ECHL games with the Steelheads this season recording 22 points (11-11=22) with four multi-point games in his first pro season. At the time of his promotion to Texas, Nellis ranked second on the team in goals and fourth in points, after scoring the Steelheads first hat trick in three seasons on New Year's Eve.
Prior to signing with the Stars, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound skater made his pro debut with the Fort Wayne Komets on Mar. 22, 2019. In his first 10 games after a four-year career at Lake Superior State University, Nellis produced eight points (5-3=8). The former Laker was a top-four scorer for the team in all four years, collecting 91 points (40-51') in 148 career NCAA games.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket packages including 24-game and 12-game plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Anthony Nellis
(Taylor Sammarco)
