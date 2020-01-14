Weekly: Penguins Hit the Road for Six-Game Road Trip

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 8 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Charlotte 6

Anthony Angello and Adam Johnson both delivered a goal and an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but three unanswered strikes by Charlotte proved to be the difference.

Friday, Jan. 10 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Hershey 2 (SO)

Despite suppressing the Bears' offense all night, the Penguins lost to Hershey in the sixth round of a shootout. The Pens out-shot the Bears, 30-15, in regulation, and limited Hershey to three shots in the third period.

Saturday, Jan. 11 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Hartford 0

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton shut-out the East's top team in front of a raucous home crowd. Kevin Roy's first goal as a Penguin opened the scoring late in the middle frame, and empty-netters from David Warsofsky and Anthony Angello steered the Penguins to victory. Casey DeSmith made 25 saves.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Jan. 15 - PENGUINS at Texas

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton visits the Texas Stars for the first time in franchise history. Back in December, the Stars came to Northeast PA and took a two-game set from the Pens. After starting the year 3-13-0-2, Texas is 14-4-2-0 in its last 20 games.

Friday, Jan. 17 - PENGUINS at Texas

The Penguins and Stars go at it again at H-E-B Center, their final matchup of 2019-20. In their previous two showdowns, the Pens' power play had success against Texas, going 33.3%.

Saturday, Jan. 18 - PENGUINS at San Antonio

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton takes its road trip rodeo down the road to San Antonio, and will play against a Rampage team that it split two games against in October. San Antonio has allowed four goals or more in each of its last six games.

Ice Chips

- With two goals last week, Anthony Angello now leads the Penguins with 15 tallies on the year.

- Angello's 15 goals are also tied for third-most among second-year AHLers.

- Angello has 11 points (6G-5A) in his last eight games.

- With his shutout on Saturday, Casey DeSmith moved into sole possession of eighth place among the Penguins' all-time shutout leaders (6).

- Wednesday will be Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first road game since Dec. 28 (2-1, W @HER).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hartford 39 23 9 2 5 53 .679

2. Hershey 39 23 11 2 3 51 .654

3. Providence 40 22 15 1 2 47 .588

4. Springfield 41 21 18 2 0 44 .537

5. PENGUINS 39 18 15 3 3 42 .538

6. Charlotte 36 19 14 3 0 41 .569

7. Lehigh Valley 39 15 19 1 4 35 .449

8. Bridgeport 41 14 22 4 1 33 .402

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Andrew Agozzino^ 35 14 17 31

Sam Miletic 38 8 18 26

Anthony Angello 39 15 7 22

Stefan Noesen X 22 14 8 22

Adam Johnson 24 5 15 20

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 12 6-3-2 1.57 .939 1

Casey DeSmith 26 11-10-2 2.91 .904 3

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = no longer in organization

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Jan. 15 Texas H-E-B Center 8:00 p.m.

Fri, Jan. 17 Texas H-E-B Center 8:00 p.m.

Sat, Jan. 18 San Antonio AT&T Center 8:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Fri, Jan. 10 (C) Christopher Brown Recalled from WHL

Tue, Jan. 14 (C) Joseph Blandisi Reassigned by PIT

Tue, Jan. 14 (G) Emil Larmi Reassigned by PIT from WHL

