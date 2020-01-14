Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Hartford
January 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has assigned Libor Hajek to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Hajek has skated in 28 games with the Rangers this season, registering five assists and 12 penalty minutes.
Check out the Hartford Wolf Pack Statistics
