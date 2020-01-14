NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Hartford

January 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release

NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has assigned Libor Hajek to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hajek has skated in 28 games with the Rangers this season, registering five assists and 12 penalty minutes.

Check out the Hartford Wolf Pack Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2020


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew