Englund Clears Waivers as He Rejoins Belleville

January 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Defenceman Andreas Englund has cleared waivers and has been reassigned to the Belleville Senators.

The Swedish d-man played 12 games for Ottawa registering two assists. He's also played 11 games for Belleville this season.

Englund is Belleville's all-time leader in games played with 148.

Belleville is back in action Wednesday night when they face Manitoba once again. The Sens aren't home until Jan. 25 when they host the Comets on Bell Let's Talk night. Tickets are available.

