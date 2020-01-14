Englund Clears Waivers as He Rejoins Belleville
January 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Defenceman Andreas Englund has cleared waivers and has been reassigned to the Belleville Senators.
The Swedish d-man played 12 games for Ottawa registering two assists. He's also played 11 games for Belleville this season.
Englund is Belleville's all-time leader in games played with 148.
Belleville is back in action Wednesday night when they face Manitoba once again. The Sens aren't home until Jan. 25 when they host the Comets on Bell Let's Talk night. Tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2020
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Zach Fucale to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Homestand Continues for Griffins against IceHogs and Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Englund Clears Waivers as He Rejoins Belleville - Belleville Senators
- #BellLetsTalk Night January 25th - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Emil Larmi Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 15 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Belleville Tops Moose, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.