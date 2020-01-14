Manitoba Moose Weekly: January 14

WEEK IN REVIEW

Wednesday, January 8: Manitoba 1 at Rockford 4

The Moose dropped a 4-1 decision against the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday. The clubs exchanged goals in the first period. Skyler McKenzie scored Manitoba's tally assisted by Kristian Reichel and Leon Gawanke. Rockford went on to score three unanswered goals to stamp their win.

Friday, January 10: Manitoba 0 at Grand Rapids 1

Manitoba lost a 1-0 in Griffins on Friday. Chris Terry scored the lone tally for Grand Rapids with the assist credited to Turner Elson. Eric Comrie was solid for Manitoba and made 27 saves on 28 shots against.

Saturday, January 11: Manitoba 2 at Grand Rapids 6

The Moose were defeated 6-2 by the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday. Logan Stanley started off the scoring for the Moose with 10 seconds remaining in the first period. Kristian Vesalainen added a goal for Manitoba in the second frame. The Griffins took over in the second period and scored five goals. Chris Terry was a force for the Griffins who posted a three point (1G, 2A) night to secure Grand Rapids 6-2 victory.

Monday, January 13: Manitoba 3 vs. Belleville 5

Manitoba lost against the Belleville Senators with a final count of 5-3 on Monday night. The clubs exchanged five goals in the first period and the Senators headed into the second frame with the 3-2 advantage. Kristian Reichel and Skyler McKenzie collected the tallies for the Moose. Parker Kelly added to Belleville's lead with a goal in the second period. Ryan White scored for the Moose with 4:48 remaining in the third to get the club within one however Alex Formenton capitalized on Manitoba's empty to seal the Belleville win.

UPCOMING GAMES

vs Belleville Senators**

Wednesday, Jan. 13

7:00 p.m. CT vs Laval Rocket**

Saturday, Jan. 18

2:00 p.m. CT

vs Laval Rocket*

Sunday, Jan. 19

2:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose take on the Belleville Senators on Wednesday and face off against the Laval Rocket in back-to-back matchups on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday's contest is Follow Your Dreams Day with the Moose showcasing limited edition indigenized jerseys. Sunday's game features a Peter Stoykewych mini bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 38 18 14 32 22 -1

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

13 Kristian Vesalainen 41 9 12 21 10 -13

48 Andrei Chibisov 39 7 14 21 65 -11

37 JC Lipon 41 7 14 21 74 -3

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 17-16-0 2.96 .910 2

1 Eric Comrie 4-4-0 2.75 .907 0

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Career High

In collecting an assist in Monday's matchup against Belleville, Brent Pedersen set a new AHL career high with six points (2G, 4A). The Arthur, Ont. product has blown by his previous AHL career in assists in collecting four this season opposed to notching one in the 2018-19 campaign. The forward is two tallies away from matching his AHL career high of four goals. Pedersen began the 2019-20 campaign with the Orlando Solar Bears where he posted four points (1G, 3A) in six games.

The First 100

Logan Stanley appeared in his 100th career AHL game on Monday against the Senators. Stanley made his AHL debut Oct. 5, 2018 against the Iowa Wild. Since then he has 29 points (8G, 21A) over his first 100 contests. The defenceman ripped home his second goal of the season on Saturday against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Waterloo, Ont. product has posted seven points (2G, 5A) during the 2019-20 campaign for the Moose. Stanley has been limited to 27 games so far this season due to injury.

Plenty of Apples

Kristian Reichel collected two points (1G, 1A) in Manitoba's 5-3 loss on Monday against Belleville. This marked Reichel's first multi-point game of the season and the second of his AHL career. The Litvinov, Cze. product notched the first multi-point performance of his AHL career dating back to Mar. 9 of the 2018-19 campaign against Rockford when he posted two assists.

Hitting the Mark

In striking for Manitoba's second goal of the game against Belleville on Saturday, Skyler McKenzie tied his AHL career high of eight goals. The forward reached this milestone in nine less games than when he originally posted it last season. The Sherwood, Alta. product has already surpassed his previous career highs in assists with 12 and total points in collecting 20 in 38 games.

Who's Trending?

Ryan White notched two points (1G, 1A) on Monday. This marked White's first goal and first helper of the 2019-20 campaign. White was sidelined for 29 games this season due to injury. He made his return to the lineup on Sunday, Dec. 29 in Manitoba's 3-2 victory against Rockford. The Brandon, Man. product has nine points (6G, 3A) in 37 games with the Moose over the past two seasons.

