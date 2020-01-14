Wolf Pack Assign Jeff Taylor to Maine

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has loaned defenseman Jeff Taylor to its ECHL affiliate, the Maine Mariners.

A third-year pro out of Union College who was signed to an AHL contract by the Wolf Pack July 12, 2019, Taylor has skated in eight games with the Wolf Pack this season, notching three assists, four penalty minutes and a +4. Prior to being recalled from the Mariners October 28, Taylor was scoreless, with eight shots on goal, in six games with Maine.

The Wolf Pack's next action is tomorrow night, Wednesday, January 15, when they continue a stretch of four straight road games with a 7:00 contest in Utica against the Comets. The next home game for the Wolf Pack is Friday, January 24 vs. the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, with faceoff at 7:15.

