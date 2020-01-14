Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Zach Fucale to Orlando Solar Bears

January 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned goaltender Zach Fucale to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Fucale, 24, has appeared in one game with the Crunch this season posting a 3.20 goals-against average and a .800 save percentage. He has also played in 17 games with the Solar Bears recording a 5-7-3 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. He recently claimed the 2019 Spengler Cup with Team Canada posting a 0.33 goals-against average and .986 save percentage giving up just one goal in three games. Fucale had back-to-back shutouts, including a 26-save performance in the 4-0 win over HC Ocelari Trinec in the championship game and was named the tournament's all-star goaltender.

Last season, Fucale appeared in five games with the Chicago Wolves posting a 1-3-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound netminder also played in 34 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL recording a 20-9-3 record to go along with a 3.18 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

The Laval, Quebec native has appeared in 69 career AHL games with the Wolves, Laval Rocket and St. John's IceCaps compiling a 28-32-4 record. He has also tallied a 55-32-10 record in 108 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears, Komets and Brampton Beast.

Fucale was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.