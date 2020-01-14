#BellLetsTalk Night January 25th
January 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are rolling as they continue their 16-day, 8-game road trip tomorrow in Manitoba, currently sitting in first place atop a tightly contested North division. As they continue to battle for a spot in this year's playoffs, the boys need the fans support at CAA Arena more than ever!
The Sens return home on January 25 to take on the Utica Comets in their #BellLetsTalk game in support of local branches of the Canadian Mental Health Association and Children's Mental Health Services. The first 2,000 fans will get a #BellLetsTalk toque so get to the game early. Gates open at 6pm.
The Sens are back home from their 8-game road trip to host #BellLetsNight vs Utica on January 25!
The Belleville Senators are rolling as they continue their 16-day, 8-game road trip tomorrow in Manitoba, currently sitting in first place atop a tightly contested North division. As they continue to battle for a spot in this year's playoffs, the boys need the fans support at CAA Arena more than ever!
The Sens return home on January 25 to take on the Utica Comets in their #BellLetsTalk game in support of local branches of the Canadian Mental Health Association and Children's Mental Health Services. The first 2,000 fans will get a #BellLetsTalk toque so get to the game early. Gates open at 6pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2020
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Zach Fucale to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Homestand Continues for Griffins against IceHogs and Senators - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Englund Clears Waivers as He Rejoins Belleville - Belleville Senators
- #BellLetsTalk Night January 25th - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Power Play - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Emil Larmi Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 15 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Belleville Tops Moose, 5-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.