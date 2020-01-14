#BellLetsTalk Night January 25th

The Belleville Senators are rolling as they continue their 16-day, 8-game road trip tomorrow in Manitoba, currently sitting in first place atop a tightly contested North division. As they continue to battle for a spot in this year's playoffs, the boys need the fans support at CAA Arena more than ever!

The Sens return home on January 25 to take on the Utica Comets in their #BellLetsTalk game in support of local branches of the Canadian Mental Health Association and Children's Mental Health Services. The first 2,000 fans will get a #BellLetsTalk toque so get to the game early. Gates open at 6pm.

The Sens are back home from their 8-game road trip to host #BellLetsNight vs Utica on January 25!

