Sens Sit in First Place at Mid-Point of Season

January 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are sitting atop of them all.

As the Sens passed the halfway mark of their third season last night, a 5-3 win in Manitoba sent Belleville to the top of the North Division standings with 49 points.

It's the latest in the season the Senators have held first place and one the team will look to hold onto as they chase their first ever Calder Cup playoff appearance.

Of course, the North Division standings can change in the blink of an eye. Just five points separates Belleville from fifth-placed Laval with Rochester, Utica and Toronto wedged between.

Belleville's 146 goals are by far the most in the AHL where they've been buoyed by Drake Batherson leading the league in scoring until his recent recall by Ottawa and Rudolfs Balcers' 15-game point streak. Rookie sensations Josh Norris and Alex Formenton each have 20 goals while Joey Daccord has led the Sens in goal posting a 7-2-2 record in 12 games since his recall from Brampton.

The Senators' incredible 14-3-1-0 road record has been the driving force and Troy Mann's team will hope to keep that going as their eight-game, 16-day road trip wages on through Winnipeg, Grand Rapids, Rockford, Milwaukee and Utica.

Belleville is back home Jan. 25 for a one-off game before the mandatory All-Star break. The Sens will then head on the road again visiting Laval twice and then Toronto before returning home Feb. 7 to host the Marlies in the first of seven home games in February.

Tickets to Senators home games can be purchased from the box office.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.