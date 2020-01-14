Belleville Tops Moose, 5-3

The Manitoba Moose (18-23-0-0) lost a 5-3 decision against the Belleville Senators (23-13-2-1) on Monday night at Bell MTS Place.

Belleville started off the scoring under two minutes into the first period with a goal from Michael Carcone. Just over a minute later, Brent Pedersen fed Kristian Reichel who showed off his hands and scored for Manitoba tying the game 1-1. With 3:40 gone in the frame, Carcone scored his second of the evening on a Moose delayed penalty to give Belleville the 2-1 advantage. At 8:36 of the first, Skyler McKenzie sent a shot on net that found a friendly deflection off a Senators skate and tied the game 2-2. With 3:52 remaining in the first period, Carcone completed the hat trick to give the Senators the 3-2 lead.

Midway through the second period, Parker Kelly scored to give the Senators the two-goal advantage. Throughout the contest, Manitoba was hindered by five Belleville power play opportunities. The Moose penalty kill stood strong and kept the Senators scoreless on the man advantage.

Eric Comrie was dominant for the Moose throughout the contest and made a highlight reel save at 7:43 on Alex Formenton's attempt to keep the Moose alive. With 4:46 remaining in the third period, Ryan White capitalized for the Moose to get the club within one. With 2:53 on the clock, Formenton scored on Manitoba's empty net to stamp the Senators 5-3 victory.

Quick Hits

Both clubs scored on their first shot of the game

Brent Pedersen set a new AHL career high with six points (2G, 4A)

Skyler McKenzie tied his AHL career high of eight goals

Ryan White collected his first goal and assist of the campaign What's Next?

The Moose take on the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

