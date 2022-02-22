Stars Open Road Trip with Win in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, extended their point streak to four games and opened a season-long seven game road trip with a 4-2 win Tuesday against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena.

Both teams received two first period power plays, but were kept off the scoreboard. Texas outshot Iowa 11-9 in the frame, as Zane McIntyre stopped all 11 Stars shots and Matt Jurusik stopped all nine Wild attempts.

The Stars opened the scoring five minutes into the middle stanza when Riley Tufte ripped a shot past McIntyre from the left wing circle. That same line got the job done again for Texas when Fredrik Karlstrom knocked home a rebound nine minutes into the period to make it 2-0. Both teams failed to convert on late second period power plays as the Stars carried the two-goal cushion into the final frame.

A hard-fought battle in front of the Iowa net led to Curtis McKenzie knocking the puck into the open cage to give the Stars a 3-0 advantage 6:46 into the third period. The goal also extended McKenzie's point streak to five games.

Mason Shaw spoiled Jurusik's shutout bid when he shoveled a puck off of the Stars goaltender from the side of the net with just under five minutes to play. Then with McIntyre pulled for an extra skater, Turner Ottenbreit sent a shot through traffic and in to make it 3-2 with 2:13 to play.

McKenzie added an empty net goal with 47 seconds left to seal the Stars' second straight win. Texas has now picked up at least a point in ten of their last 11 road games since Jan. 16.

The Stars and Wild face-off again Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena at 7:00 p.m. Texas then travels to Rockford for two games against the IceHogs Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m at BMO Harris Bank Center.

