Florida Assigns Owen Tippett to Charlotte, Checkers Release Two from PTOs

February 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







As the Florida roster continues to get healthy, the Panthers have assigned Owen Tippet to the Checkers.

The 23-year-old forward has recorded 14 points (6g, 8a) in 42 games for the Panthers this season. He had one previous stint with the Checkers in mid-January, notching four assists in two games for Charlotte.

Tippett - who was the 10th overall pick in 2017 - is in his third full pro season, having posted 33 points (14g, 19a) in 94 NHL games with Florida. In the AHL, Tippett has notched 46 points (20g, 26a) in 53 games for Springfield and Charlotte and was named to the league's All-Star Game in 2015-16. Prior to turning pro Tippett starred for four OHL seasons with Mississauga and Saginaw, racking up 244 points (128g, 116a) in 213 career games.

Additionally, the Checkers have released Nolan Kneen and Brandon Fortunato from their PTOs. Kneen recorded six points (1g, 5a) in 14 games with the Checkers, while Fortunato put up two assists in seven games.

The Checkers are heading into their longest road trip of the season - an eight-game trek that begins Friday in Providence. The addition of Tippett gives Charlotte 14 healthy options at forward for the trip, as Aleksi Heponiemi continues to deal with an injury that has kept him out of each of the Checkers' last two games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.