Stefan Matteau Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Stefan Matteau has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Matteau has posted six goals and five assists in 92 career NHL contests with the Avalanche, Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound center has also skated in 361 career games in the American Hockey League with the Albany Devils, St. John's IceCaps, Chicago Wolves and Cleveland Monsters, amassing 69 goals and 77 assists.

Matteau is the son of Stephane Matteau, who played 848 career NHL games for the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers and won a Stanley Cup with the Rangers in 1994.

