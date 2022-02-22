Stefan Matteau Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
February 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Stefan Matteau has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate.
Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Matteau has posted six goals and five assists in 92 career NHL contests with the Avalanche, Devils, Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound center has also skated in 361 career games in the American Hockey League with the Albany Devils, St. John's IceCaps, Chicago Wolves and Cleveland Monsters, amassing 69 goals and 77 assists.
Matteau is the son of Stephane Matteau, who played 848 career NHL games for the Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks and Florida Panthers and won a Stanley Cup with the Rangers in 1994.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, February 26th at 5:00pm MT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2022
- Florida Assigns Owen Tippett to Charlotte, Checkers Release Two from PTOs - Charlotte Checkers
- Stefan Matteau Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 19 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Spend Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena with the Amerks and Knighthawks - Rochester Americans
- Griffins End February against Cleveland, Bakersfield - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Begin Five-Game Homestand Wednesday vs. Islanders - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Flyers Recall Ustimenko, Phantoms Add Sakellaropoulos - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: February 22 at Hershey - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Daccord Fitting Right in with Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Rangers Assign Zac Jones to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.