Game Preview: February 22 at Hershey
February 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head down I-81 to face the Hershey Bears tonight on for the 10th meeting between the teams this season.
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (20-21-2-3, 45 pts, .489%, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Hershey Bears (25-17-3-3, 56 pts, .583%, 5th in Atlantic Division)
February 22, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Giant Center
SEASON SERIES
DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT
Sat., Dec. 11 - HER 3 WBS 2 OT Loss
Tues., Dec. 14 - HER 4 WBS 1 Loss
Sat., Dec. 18 -- WBS 3 HER 8 Loss
Mon., Dec. 27 -- HER 4 WBS 1 Loss
Wed., Dec. 29 -- WBS 1 HER 6 Loss
Sat., Jan. 8 7:00 WBS 0 3 Loss
Sun., Jan. 9 5:00 WBS 2 HER 3 Loss
Sun., Jan. 16 3:05 HER 1 WBS 2 Win
Tues., Jan. 25 7:00 WBS 2 HER 6 Loss
Tues., Feb. 22 7:00 WBS - HER - -
Fri., Apr. 15 7:05 HER - WBS - -
Tues., Apr. 19 7:05 HER - WBS - -
TEAM LEADERS
CATEGORY | PENGUINS | BEARS
GOALS | Alex Nylander - 16 | Joe Snively (x) & Axel Josson-Fjalby- 15
ASSISTS | P.O Joseph - 18 | Joe Snively (x) - 23
POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 30 | Joe Snively (x) - 38
PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 64 | Kale Kessy - 76
WINS | Alex D'Orio & Tommy Nappier - 6 | Pheonix Copley - 13 (x)
X = currently on recall to Washington
NEWS AND NOTES
Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins
Alex Nylander has 16 points (8+8) in 22 games since joining the Penguins via trade.
P.O Joseph has points in eight of the past 10 games (5+5=10)
Jospeh is tied for second among defensemen with eight goals this season.
Michael Chaput appeared in his 600th career pro game on Saturday against Springfield.
Mitch Reinke has points in three straight games (1+2=3)
Hershey Bears
The Bears have points in four straight home games (3-0-0-1)
Goaltender Hunter Shepard has a 5-1-0 mark with the Bears this season, and has won his past five decisions. The first three of those five victories came against the Penguins.
