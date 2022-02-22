Game Preview: February 22 at Hershey

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head down I-81 to face the Hershey Bears tonight on for the 10th meeting between the teams this season.

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins (20-21-2-3, 45 pts, .489%, 6th in Atlantic Division) at Hershey Bears (25-17-3-3, 56 pts, .583%, 5th in Atlantic Division)

February 22, 2022 | 7:00 PM ET | Giant Center

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Sat., Dec. 11 - HER 3 WBS 2 OT Loss

Tues., Dec. 14 - HER 4 WBS 1 Loss

Sat., Dec. 18 -- WBS 3 HER 8 Loss

Mon., Dec. 27 -- HER 4 WBS 1 Loss

Wed., Dec. 29 -- WBS 1 HER 6 Loss

Sat., Jan. 8 7:00 WBS 0 3 Loss

Sun., Jan. 9 5:00 WBS 2 HER 3 Loss

Sun., Jan. 16 3:05 HER 1 WBS 2 Win

Tues., Jan. 25 7:00 WBS 2 HER 6 Loss

Tues., Feb. 22 7:00 WBS - HER - -

Fri., Apr. 15 7:05 HER - WBS - -

Tues., Apr. 19 7:05 HER - WBS - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | BEARS

GOALS | Alex Nylander - 16 | Joe Snively (x) & Axel Josson-Fjalby- 15

ASSISTS | P.O Joseph - 18 | Joe Snively (x) - 23

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 30 | Joe Snively (x) - 38

PIM | Jordy Bellerive - 64 | Kale Kessy - 76

WINS | Alex D'Orio & Tommy Nappier - 6 | Pheonix Copley - 13 (x)

X = currently on recall to Washington

NEWS AND NOTES

Wilkes Barre Scranton Penguins

Alex Nylander has 16 points (8+8) in 22 games since joining the Penguins via trade.

P.O Joseph has points in eight of the past 10 games (5+5=10)

Jospeh is tied for second among defensemen with eight goals this season.

Michael Chaput appeared in his 600th career pro game on Saturday against Springfield.

Mitch Reinke has points in three straight games (1+2=3)

Hershey Bears

The Bears have points in four straight home games (3-0-0-1)

Goaltender Hunter Shepard has a 5-1-0 mark with the Bears this season, and has won his past five decisions. The first three of those five victories came against the Penguins.

