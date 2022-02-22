Rangers Assign Zac Jones to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Tuesday morning that the club has assigned defenseman Zac Jones to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Jones, selected in the third round (68th overall) by the Rangers in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 27 games with the Wolf Pack in his rookie professional season. Jones has scored 18 points (4 g, 14 a), including his first professional goal, with the Pack in 2021-22. He currently leads all Wolf Pack defensemen in scoring.

Jones has also skated in eight NHL games with the Rangers during the 2021-22 season, scoring an assist. In his career, Jones has skated in 18 total NHL games and scored five assists.

The Wolf Pack play a three-in-three set this weekend, starting on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. The Pack returns to the XL Center on Saturday, February 26th, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop against the Providence Bruins on 'Hartford Hockey Heritage Night'. The Wolf Pack will also be hosting Hockey 'N Hops and Hockey 'N Vine. For ticket packages and single game tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

The weekend concludes on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. when the Wolf Pack visit the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

