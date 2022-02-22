Penguins Weekly

February 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Penguins Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 16 - PENGUINS 1 at Charlotte 4

Charlotte caught Wilkes-Barre/Scranton off guard early and skirted away with a convincing win. Nathan Légaré scored the Penguins' only goal, a power-play goal late in the third period that spoiled Charlotte goalie Joey Daccord's shutout bid.

Saturday, Feb. 19 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Springfield 2 (SO)

The Penguins improved to 4-0-0-1 against the division-leading Thunderbirds by surviving in a shootout. Alex Nylander tallied once in regulation and then notched the game's deciding shootout goal. Tommy Nappier racked up 30 saves in 65 minutes of work and then went three-for-three in the shootout to secure victory for the Penguins in front of over 7000 fans.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Feb. 22 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton heads to Chocolatetown in search of an elusive win at Giant Center. The Penguins last won in Hershey on Dec. 28, 2019.

Wednesday, Feb. 23 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

The Penguins host their PA Turnpike rival in a crucial mid-week matchup. Valtteri Puustinen leads the season series with five goals in eight games.

Saturday, Feb. 26 - PENGUINS at Bridgeport

Another pivotal game takes place on Saturday when the Pens visit the Islanders for the first time. Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton is 1-0-0-0 against Bridgeport, but goalie Ken Appleby has allowed four goals in three games since being called up from the ECHL.

Sunday, Feb. 27 - PENGUINS vs. Syracuse

The Penguins and Crunch will face-off for the first time this season on a Kids Free Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Syracuse is on a three-game winning streak, spearheaded by Gabriel Dumont. Dumont has five goals during those three wins.

Ice Chips

- Seven of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's last nine games have been decided by one goal. Each of the Penguins' last five home games were settled by one-goal margins, as well.

- Pierre-Olivier Joseph has eight goals, tied for second among AHL defensemen.

- Joseph has 10 points (5G-5A) in his last 10 games.

- The Penguins' penalty kill is 82.5 percent on the road, eighth in the AHL.

- Saturday marked Michael Chaput's 600th professional game.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Springfield 47 26 14 5 2 59 .628

2. Providence 41 22 13 3 3 50 .610

3. Hartford 44 23 15 4 2 52 .591

4. Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 .585

5. Hershey 48 25 17 3 3 56 .583

6. PENGUINS 46 20 21 2 3 45 .489

7. Lehigh Valley 45 17 19 6 3 42 .478

8. Bridgeport 48 18 21 5 4 45 .469

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 45 15 15 30

Alex Nylander 45 16 12 28

Pierre-Olivier Joseph 38 8 18 26

Félix Robert 41 10 11 21

Jordy Bellerive 44 7 13 20

Sam Poulin 42 6 14 20

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue^ 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Alex D'Orio 16 6-8-1 2.76 .897 1

Tommy Nappier* 14 6-6-2 3.05 .892 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Feb. 22 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Wed, Feb. 23 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Feb. 26 Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena 7:00 p.m.

Sun, Feb. 27 Syracuse Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Mon, Feb. 21 (D) Mark Friedman Conditioning loan from PIT

Mon, Feb. 21 (LW) Drew O'Connor Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Feb. 21 (C) Radim Zohorna Reassigned from PIT

Mon, Feb. 21 (C) Sam Houde Reassigned to WHL

