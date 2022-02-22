T-Birds Begin Five-Game Homestand Wednesday vs. Islanders

Springfield Thunderbirds left wing Hugh McGing vs. the Bridgeport Islanders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (26-14-5-2) return home on Wednesday night to begin a five-game homestand at the MassMutual Center as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders (18-21-5-4) for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

The Thunderbirds, who sit atop the Atlantic Division standings with a season-high mark of 12 games over .500, hold the top home-ice record in the division at 16-5-2-0, and Springfield has won each of its last five contests inside the Thunderdome.

The T-Birds are coming off one of their most stifling defensive performances of the season in a 3-1 victory in Allentown on Sunday against the Phantoms. Charlie Lindgren earned his fifth consecutive win in goaltending starts with 24 saves on 25 shots. The veteran netminder has posted a .943 save percentage and 1.57 goals-against average over his last five starts, stopping 132 of the 140 shots he has faced in that time.

Up front, James Neal's arrival to Springfield has continued to pay dividends. The 34-year-old has now scored four goals in his first four games with the Thunderbirds, including the eventual game-winner in Sunday's win at Lehigh Valley. Three of Neal's first four tallies have come on the power play. Neal's presence has elevated the play of his linemates Matthew Peca and Sam Anas, who have combined for 79 points this season, the most of any pair of Springfield teammates.

Springfield's five-game homestand will pit them against five different Atlantic Division opponents. Following the tangle with the Islanders, the T-Birds host Hartford and Charlotte on Friday and Saturday, respectively, before welcoming the Hershey Bears and Providence Bruins on the weekend of March 4-5.

