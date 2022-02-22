Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves
February 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have assigned defenseman Greg Pateryn to the Gulls.
Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in two games with Anaheim his season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 61 career NHL games with Anaheim and Buffalo. Acquired from Buffalo with a first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for Brandon Montour Feb. 24, 2019, Guhle has also earned 2-3=5 points and 26 PIM in 28 games with San Diego this season.
Originally selected by Buffalo in the second round (51st overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Edmonton, Alberta native has appeared in 190 career AHL games with San Diego and Rochester, recording 23-67=90 points with a +2 rating and 131 PIM.
Pateryn, 31 (6/20/90), collected 1-1=2 points and 10 penalty PIM in 10 games with Anaheim this season, including his first goal as a Duck Jan. 24 at Boston and first point (assist) with the club Jan. 21 at Toronto. The 6-2, 212-pound defenseman has appeared in 290 career NHL games with Anaheim, San Jose, Colorado, Minnesota, Dallas and Montreal, earning 5-39=44 points and 178 PIM.
Originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (128th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Pateryn has earned 1-5=6 points and 18 PIM in 24 games with San Diego in 2021-22. He was named San Diego's fourth captain in franchise history on Dec. 15. The Sterling Heights, Mich. native has appeared in 199 career AHL games with San Diego, Colorado, San Jose, Iowa, St. John's and Hamilton, earning 29-41=70 points with 180 PIM.
