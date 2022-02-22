Game Preview: Penguins at Bears, 7 p.m.

February 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on home ice this evening versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from GIANT Center. Tonight's game was originally supposed to be played Dec. 5, but the contest was rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocol issues. This is the 10th meeting between the Bears and Penguins this season with Hershey holding an impressive 8-1-0-0 record.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (20-21-2-3) at Hershey Bears (25-17-3-3)

February 22, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #49 | GIANT Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (#87), Jack Young (#24)

Linespersons: Michael Magee (#41), Tom DellaFranco (#71)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, and Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears complete a stretch of four games in five days this evening versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey's last outing was a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Providence Bruins last Sunday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mike Vecchione opened the scoring for the Bears at 4:33 of the first period, giving Hershey a 1-0 lead. That advantage lasted until late in the second period when Providence's Eduards Tralmaks struck at 18:35 to tie the game, and Zach Senyshyn gave the Bruins the lead with just 2.9 seconds left in the middle frame. Jesper Froden and Jack Ahcan added goals in the third period for Providence in the victory. The Penguins last skated on Saturday night, scoring a 3-2 shootout win over Springfield on home ice. Alexander Nylander had a goal in regulation and added the shootout winning tally for the Baby Pens.

SEASON SERIES SUMMARY:

Tonight marks the 10th meeting of the season between the Bears and Penguins. Hershey holds a 8-1-0-0 record versus its bitter rivals, going a perfect 5-0-0 at GIANT Center. Forward Mike Vecchione has scored 10 points (3g, 7a) in seven games versus the Penguins this season, tallying the highest point total of any player in the head-to-head season series. Hershey's Shane Gersich also has nine points (4g, 5a) in the season series, while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is paced by Valtteri Puustinen, who has struck for five points (2g, 3a) versus the Bears. Hershey has been wildly successful on the power play versus the Baby Pens, going 8-for-26 (30.8%). Tonight is the Baby Pens last visit to Chocolatetown this season. Hershey visits Wilkes-Barre/Scranton twice more this year on Apr. 15 and 19.

SHEP SLAMS DOOR SHUT:

Goaltender Hunter Shepard enters tonight's game having won his previous five decisions. Since Dec. 27, Shepard is 5-0-0 with a 1.51 goals-against average, a .942 save percentage, and one shutout. He made a career-high 42 saves in his last appearance, a 4-2 win at Bridgeport last Saturday. In games versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, Shepard is 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals against average, .969 save percentage, and one shutout. The 26-year-old goaltender has allowed two or less goals in eight of his 10 career AHL appearances.

SHORTY WANNA RIDE:

Brian Pinho scored his second shorthanded goal of the season last Saturday for Hershey in the win at Bridgeport. For the Bears, it was the club's ninth shorthanded goal of the year. That mark is second best in the AHL, just trailing the Stockton Heat, who has scored 10 shorthanded goals. The nine shorthanded goals by Hershey in 47 games this season equals the same total of shorthanded markers the Bears had in 62 games during the 2019-20 campaign. Hershey has three players (Snively-3, Gersich-2, Pinho-2) who have scored multiple shorthanded goals this season, and overall, the club leads the league with seven shorthanded goals on home ice. Tonight's opponent, WIlkes-Barre/Scranton, has allowed nine shorthanded goals, second most in the AHL to Springfield (10).

BEARS BITES:

Hershey enters tonight's game with points in four straight home contests, going 3-0-0-1... Hershey forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has points in his last two outings, posting a goal and an assist...Chocolate and White defender Cody Franson is tied for the league-lead in power play goals by a defenseman with four...Hershey forward Christopher Brown, who started his career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, is celebrating his 26th birthday today...Tonight marks the return of Hershey's vintage inspired cream third jerseys. Tonight's game is the first of five times the club will sport them this year.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.