IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Wrap up February with Busy Three-In-Three Weekend vs. Iowa and Texas

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 2-2-0-0

Tuesday, Feb. 15 vs. Iowa Wild

The Rockford IceHogs beat the Iowa Wild 3-2 to continue a three-game win streak Tuesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center thanks to a late comeback effort led by IceHogs defenseman Ian Mitchell.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 at Milwaukee Admirals

The Rockford IceHogs went into Milwaukee and snapped the Admirals' four-game win streak with a 4-1 win, while continuing their own season-high four-game win streak Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Saturday, Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids Griffins

The Rockford IceHogs season-long four-game win streak was snapped Saturday night at Van Andel Arena when the Grand Rapids Griffins skated away with a 5-2 win in the first matchup of the weekend home-and-home series.

Sunday, Feb. 20 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

The Rockford IceHogs jumped on the Grand Rapids Griffins early in the game Sunday at BMO Harris Bank Center, but after the first period all momentum shifted towards the Griffins to give them a 5-2 win and weekend sweep over the Hogs.

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 21-18-3-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 10-11-2-0

Away: 11-7-1-1

Last 10 Games: 6-4-0-0

Streak: 1-0-1-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (14)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (19)

Points: Lukas Reichel (33)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (79)

Power-Play Goals: Brett Connolly, Ian Mitchell, Mike Hardman, Lukas Reichel (4)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (10)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (14)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (2)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (2)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Ian Mitchell, Alex Nylander, Lukas Reichel (3)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom, Collin Delia (9)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.57)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.925)

League Leaders

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, is tied for third among AHL netminders with a .925 save percentage and ranks 13th with a 2.57 goals-against average.

Goaltenders Collin Delia and Arvid Soderblom are tied for third among AHL goalies with three shootout wins.

Forward Lukas Reichel, who is also with the Blackhawks, is tied for ninth among AHL rookies with 33 points and is tied for fifth with 14 goals.

Forward Michal Teply is first among rookies with three shootout goals.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for first among AHL blueliners with four power-play goals and three game-winning goals and ranks first with two shootout-winning goals.

IceHogs Notes

IceHogs Host Stars on Dental Dimensions Fleece Blanket Night and Meijer Family Sunday

After opening a busy three-game in three-day weekend against the Iowa Wild in Des Moines on Friday, the IceHogs return to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. against the Texas Stars! The first 1,500 fans will bundle up with a collectible IceHogs fleece blanket presented by Dental Dimensions! The IceHogs and Stars rematch on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. on a Meijer Family Sunday! Buy Tickets

IceHogs Enter Second Three-in-Three Weekend of the Season

This weekend marks the second three-game in three-day weekend for the IceHogs this season. The IceHogs battled Milwaukee and Chicago Nov. 26-28 and skated away with a 1-1-0-1 record. In April, the IceHogs will have a challenging stretch of four games in five days to open the final month of the regular season April 1-5 at Tucson and Henderson.

IceHogs Look to Gain Momentum in Central Against Key Opponents this Weekend

Entering the weekend, the IceHogs look to gain ground in the Central Division standings and break away from two opponents that they feature .500 records against in the Iowa Wild and Texas Stars. The IceHogs head to Des Moines Friday and hold a 3-3-2-0 record against rivals to the West. Against their Lone Star State rivals, the IceHogs are 3-3-0-0. Saturday and Sunday are the final regular seasons meetings between the IceHogs and the Stars.

The Best Offense is a Good Defense

Jumping into the IceHogs' scoring attack, several defensemen picked up points over the last handful of games. Defensemen Jakub Galvas (Feb. 15 vs. Iowa) Isaak Phillips (Feb. 16 at Milwaukee) and Wyatt Kalynuk (Feb. 19 at Grand Rapids) all found the back of the net last week and defenseman Ian Michell has five goals and three assists in his last eight games.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $800!

This Week

IceHogs at Iowa Wild

Friday, Feb. 25

7:00 p.m. CT

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Ninth of 12 meetings; 3-3-2-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Texas Stars

IceHogs Fleece Blanket Giveaway presented by Dental Dimensions (First 1,500 fans)

Saturday, Feb. 26

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Seventh of eight meetings; 3-3-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs vs. Texas Stars

Meijer Family Sunday

Sunday, Feb. 27

4:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Eighth of eight meetings

