Spend Saturday at the Blue Cross Arena with the Amerks and Knighthawks

February 22, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans and Knighthawks are treating local sports fans to a full slate of games on Saturday, Feb. 26 at The Blue Cross Arena as both teams will be in action at home on the same day for the only time this season.

The rare home doubleheader gets underway Saturday afternoon when the Amerks host the Toronto Marlies in American Hockey League action at 2:35 p.m. before the Knighthawks take on the intrastate rival Buffalo Bandits in a battle showcasing the National Lacrosse League's biggest rivalry at 8:00 p.m.

Fans can purchase a ticket to both games that day for just $20, which are available online by visiting www.amerks.com/doubleheader.

As part of the doubleheader, both teams will wear special-edition jerseys for their respective games that will be auctioned off via DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks and Knighthawks, to support local organizations.

Saturday's Amerks game falls on Defend the Ice Day, presented by Seneca Park Zoo. For the fifth straight year, the Amerks will wear special polar bear-themed jerseys along with matching socks in support of polar bear awareness. The auction is currently underway and runs through 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Winners will be contacted directly. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

It's a 321 Weekend special for Defend the Ice Day on Saturday, featuring $3 select 12 oz. beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 popcorn available all game long.

The Knighthawks will wear a special all-black jersey for Blackout Knight that will be auctioned off to support the growth of the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League (UCBLL), which completed its first season in 2021 under the collaborative operation of the Knighthawks and Bandits organizations. The jersey features the team's secondary hawk logo in flight with its spread wings covering the length of the arms and tail feathers adorning the neck and shoulders. The all-black jersey also includes grey trim which accentuates the flying hawk's features.

To access the auction, fans can visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com/auction or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Knighthawks as their favorite team to start bidding. The auction is currently ongoing and runs through 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26. Winners will then be contacted directly.

Fans are encouraged to wear black for Saturday's game against Buffalo and the Knighthawks are also offering 30% off all in-store purchases on black team merchandise, including hats and other apparel, at the Knighthawks Team Store presented by ADPRO Sports.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.